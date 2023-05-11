Chrishell Stause and G Flip Married After One Year of Dating

Play video content Instagram / @chrishell.stause

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and her boo, G Flip, have taken their romance to the next level ... tying the knot after one year of dating!!

According to People, Chrishell and the 28-year-old Australian musician recently made things super official ... and CS hinted at their new matrimonial status Wednesday night.

The reality star posted a reel, featuring a compilation of clips of the couple spending time together, and ended with a photo of them locking lips down the aisle. She added G Flip's latest song "I'll Be Your Man" -- a romantic tune inspired by, and for Chrishell.

In the caption, CS gushed all about her partner, saying ... "Love doesn't always go as planned. Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

"Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan"

You'll recall, Chrishell first confirmed she and G, who's nonbinary, were an item last May during the "Selling Sunset" reunion special ... months after her relationship ended with Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell said she was originally just supposed to be in their music video but wound up falling in love. Since then, the two have been inseparable ... going out and spending lots of time together.

And, we'll definitely be seeing more of them ... G Flip will be on the upcoming season of "Selling Sunset," which drops later this month.