Trump Accused of Brutally Raping Former Miss Switzerland at Plaza Hotel in 1993, He Denies

President Trump brutally raped a former Miss Switzerland beauty pageant contestant at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993 ... at least according to the accuser's account to Congress ... but Trump says it's all BS.

Beatrice Keul made the shocking claims in an interview with the House Judiciary Committee tasked with investigating Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking crimes.

Democrats on the committee recently released a report detailing all of Keul's allegations ... she claims Trump and Epstein preyed upon her and other vulnerable young women, ages 16 to 22, back in the day during the "Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant," calling it a "hunting ground" for the two men.

According to the report, Keul said she was a 24-year-old model in November 1993 when she was recruited to go to the pageant by event promoter Jill Harth.

Keul said Trump came up to her during a luncheon at The Plaza to promote the pageant and told her he could pull some strings to get her a visa, as well as enroll her as a student at New York University.

Then, Keul said, Epstein approached her and offered her similar promises while inviting her to a soiree at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

That same day, according to Keul, a Trump emissary approached her with an invitation to meet with Trump upstairs inside a room. She said she went inside the hotel suite thinking Trump was going to help advance her career.

But Trump allegedly grabbed her from behind, ripped off her dress, and raped her, leaving bruises all over her body. Keul described the alleged attack to the House Judiciary Committee as "brutal."

Afterward, Trump allegedly again promised to help Keul obtain a visa and gain admission to NYU if she remained silent about the alleged rape, saying, "[T]he show must go on."

Keul said she completed the pageant in a "daze" and then flew back to Switzerland, refusing to enter into another Trump-sponsored pageant in Hawaii weeks later.

Months after the alleged assault, Keul said Trump phoned her and, once again, offered her the visa and NYU, but she said she wasn't interested.

A spokesperson for the White House tells TMZ ... "None of these allegations are true. This 'report' is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump's historic achievements. The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein."