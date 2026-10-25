Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Marry After Trumps Attend Mar-a-Lago Pre-Wedding Party

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have officially tied the knot ... in a wedding weekend that saw President Donald Trump show up to the couple's party at Mar-a-Lago.

The Fox News stars were wed yesterday at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida -- the same place where Sean popped the question ... Fox News reported.

Their wedding and reception at the Everglades Club came a day after the president and First Lady Melania Trump attended a party thrown by the couple at Mar-a-Lago.

On the big day itself ... Sean opted for a white tux jacket ... while Ainsley stunned in an Oscar de la Rentra gown.

While the prez skipped out on the wedding ... his son Eric Trump was in attendance with his wife -- and Fox News star -- Lara Trump.

There were also plenty of political big wigs at the event too ... including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, and ex-House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista Gingrich -- who is ambassador to Switzerland.