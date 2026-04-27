Sean Hannity Says Rhetoric on Trump Needs to Tone Down After WHCD Shooting

Play video content Video: Sean Hannity Says Rhetoric on Trump Must Be Dialed Back After WHCD Shooting TMZ.com

Sean Hannity is calling on folks to tone down their rhetoric about President Trump in the wake of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner ... he says there are a lot of unstable people out there who are influenced by all the negative labels getting attached to Trump's name.

We got the Fox News personality in New York City and our photog managed to ask him a couple questions about the shooting.

Play video content Video: President Trump Posts Security Footage Showing Shooter Charging Lobby Of Hotel Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

The way Sean sees it ... the shooting should serve as a reminder that it's super dangerous to call Trump a racist, a fascist or a Nazi.