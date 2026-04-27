Sean Hannity Says Rhetoric on Trump Needs to Tone Down After WHCD Shooting
Sean Hannity on WHCD Shooting Stop Calling Trump Racist, Fascist, Nazi
Sean Hannity is calling on folks to tone down their rhetoric about President Trump in the wake of the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner ... he says there are a lot of unstable people out there who are influenced by all the negative labels getting attached to Trump's name.
We got the Fox News personality in New York City and our photog managed to ask him a couple questions about the shooting.
The way Sean sees it ... the shooting should serve as a reminder that it's super dangerous to call Trump a racist, a fascist or a Nazi.
Sean says he's talked to Trump since the shooting and he's been told POTUS wants to reschedule the press gala for May ... and he told us what the Secret Service needs to do to keep Trump safe and stop these assassination attempts from continuing to happen ... watch the clip.