Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Carried Out 'Sanctioned Hit' on Katie Zacharia, Report Says

Katie Zacharia's exit from her short-lived White House Press Secretary gig may have been a hit job orchestrated by none other than President Trump's tough-as-nails Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to Politico.

Citing two anonymous sources, Politico reports that Katie's Thursday interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News was all set up by Wiles as a "sanctioned hit."

As you know ... the following day, Katie was given the ax by Trump after merely five days as press secretary. Moments before her termination, Trump said he told her she should reconsider taking the job.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia's Bar Exam Controversy Takes Center Stage in Hannity Interview Fox News

During her Thursday night interview on "Hannity," Katie stumbled all over the place as she tried to explain why she called herself an attorney multiple times in social media posts when she never even passed the bar. She also tried to make a distinction between a "lawyer" and an "attorney" while referring to herself as a lawyer. Hannity wasn't having any of it and called her out in a big way.

One of Politico's sources said Susie authorized the "hit" on Katie because Katie was not Susie's first choice for the press secretary position. The second source said Susie and White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez fed Katie to Hannity.

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia Says She Doesn't Know When Next White House Press Briefing Will Be Fox News

But a senior White House official said that Susie "did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It's not her style." The official went on to say that Katie's performance on Friday's episode of "Fox & Friends" was the final nail in her coffin.