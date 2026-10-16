Anthony Scaramucci Reacts To Katie Zacharia Firing, 'Records Are Made To Be Broken'

Sorry Katie, Records Are Made To Be Broken

Anthony Scaramucci will no longer be known as the shortest-lived White House Press Secretary ... that distinction now belongs to Katie Zacharia ... and the Mooch ain't mad.

Anthony couldn't resist chiming in Friday after Katie's blink-and-you-missed-it stint as President Trump's mouthpiece came to an end after just 5 days ... a firing that everyone saw coming.

Joe Scarborough started it all by joking, "Mooch, we hardly knew ye" ... a reference to Scaramucci's 11-day run as White House press secretary during Trump's first term.

Scaramucci fired back with a classic response ... "Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people's pain."

Of course, Scaramucci famously lasted just 11 days as Trump's White House communications director back in 2017 ... a run that somehow looks like an eternity compared to Katie's brief 5-day tenure.

And Scaramucci wasn't about to waste the spotlight ... immediately plugging his new book, "All the Wrong Moves" ... 'cause the Mooch knows a thing or two about those.

The Mooch quickly circled back to tell Katie soon she'll "realize that the Universe did [her] a major favor."

As TMZ previously reported ... Katie was ousted from the White House Friday, just moments after Trump said she didn't need the headache of dealing with the media and could decide whether to stay.

Play video content Video: Trump Puts Ball in Katie Zacharia’s Court Amid White House Controversy Fox News

Katie barely had time to settle in ... her debut press briefing on Tuesday lasted just 14 minutes, and she was facing questions about her legal credentials before her White House stint came crashing down.