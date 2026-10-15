White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Didn't Pass the Bar Exam

Katie Zacharia -- the new White House Press Secretary -- never passed the bar exam ... even though President Donald Trump insists she's a lawyer.

The Wall Street Journal published an article Thursday that cites an anonymous source with direct knowledge of the matter who claims Katie took the bar exam shortly after graduating from Pepperdine University's Caruso School of Law and didn't pass.

Katie then went to China with her future husband ... where she worked as an associate on the international-practice team at a law firm in Beijing. The source told the WSJ that Katie was told by real lawyers that she could provide legal analysis based on her law degree and international transaction experience.

When Trump announced Katie as his new press secretary, the President referred to her as "an attorney" in his Truth Social post ... but when media outlets searched for licensed attorneys in California, Texas or Washington, D.C., they couldn't find her.

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She was asked where exactly she passed the bar ... Zacharia replied simply, "When I moved to China," with no follow-up. She later released a statement that reads, "I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”

To be clear ... the White House Press Secretary doesn't have to be a licensed attorney. Karoline Leavitt -- Zacharia's predecessor -- holds a bachelor's degree in politics and communication and never attended law school. The role isn't contingent on any particular education level.

However, the confusion over the bar exam isn't doing Zacharia any favors ... especially given how tough her first week has already been. Her first opress briefing was universally labeled a disaster -- and insiders have told multiple media outlets it's possible she won't hold the job long.