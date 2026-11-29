Savannah Chrisley was spotted out and about getting some good old-fashioned retail therapy amid her pregnancy ... along with the help of her husband, Jason Galanis, and her mom, Julie Chrisley.

In the pics, Savannah, Jason and Julie are seen leaving the athleisure brand Vuori's Nashville store.

Even though news of her and Jason's whirlwind romance and marriage is relatively new ... he's already become a fixture in their family.

Despite admitting he had a tough time giving their relationship his approval ... Savannah's dad Todd Chrisley was spotted visiting the couple earlier this month.

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As you know ... Savannah and Jason -- who secretly married in the Cayman Islands back in July -- revealed that they are expecting a boy at a gender reveal party just days before Todd's visit.

However, it's not been all a bed of roses for the expecting couple. In fact, Savannah complained about how "cruel" some people can be, referencing her haters' response to the marriage and pregnancy.