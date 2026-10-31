Savannah Chrisley Slams 'Cruel' Response to Jason Galanis Wedding & Pregnancy

Savannah Chrisley is not engaging with any "cruel" haters after news of her and Jason Galanis' relationship, pregnancy and wedding broke ... in what she called a "whirlwind" week.

While posting from Mar-a-Lago, Savannah wrote on her Instagram Stories ... "This world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace."

She added ... "I've learned you don't have to defend what God has already ordained. You don't have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true."

We reported earlier ... Savannah and Jason have seemingly already tied the knot in a Cayman Islands church in July.

Play video content Video: Todd Chrisley Opens Up About Struggling With Daughter's Engagement

While the two appear very much in love -- and their romance has Savannah's dad Todd Chrisley's begrudging stamp of approval -- not everyone in Jason's family is on good terms with him.

Sitting down with TMZ's Charlie Neff ... Jason's brother Derek Galanis says that he doesn't believe the former convict was reformed behind bars.