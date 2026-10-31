Boyfriend of 'SNL' Writer's Sister Among 2 Arrested for Her Murder

Boyfriend Among 2 Arrested For Her Murder

The boyfriend of Christina Lynn Downer -- "Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister -- is among 2 people arrested for her murder ... TMZ has learned.

Delorean Bijon Brandon and his alleged accomplice Kaylee Nicole Markowski were arrested on Oct. 29 with both their bails set at $2 million ... jail records show.

Without going into details ... the LAPD confirmed in a statement that the two were allegedly responsible for her murder and had disposed of her body.

The LAPD said Brandon informed them Downer had left behind all of her belongings -- including her dog and her car -- after moving out of their Koreatown apartment.

When Downer's phone washed up in Santa Monica ... homicide detectives took over her missing person's case, police said.

Brandon and Markowski's arrest come weeks after authorities executed a search warrant at an Airbnb property in Joshua Tree.

Downer had filed for a restraining order in 2024 against Markowski ... while Brandon had also filed for restraining orders against Markowski separately.

She was later reported missing in Dec. 2025 -- after her ex-husband requested a welfare check.