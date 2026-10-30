'SNL' Writer Sister's Disappearance: 2 People Arrested, Report

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with "Saturday Night Live" writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister's disappearance ... according to a report.

NBC4 states authorities searched an Airbnb property in Joshua Tree earlier this month in connection with their search for Christina Lynn Downer ... working in conjunction with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and using K-9 units.

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In April, Jimmy Fowlie stated his sister was "no longer alive" on Instagram ... though local authorities disputed the claim.

LAPD told us at the time ... “Robbery-Homicide Division continues to investigate the disappearance of Christina Downer. Although the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious, Ms. Downer has not been located, and her case has not been reclassified as a homicide. RHD will diligently investigate this case until a resolution can be reached.”

We later learned Christina had a restraining order in 2024 against the ex-girlfriend of her then-boyfriend.

Christina was last seen in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood in December 2025. Fowlie has said he believes his sister's social media was compromised in the weeks before her death.

Anyone with information about Christina's case is asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.