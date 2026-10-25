'SNL UK' Compares Thomas Markle's Child Porn Scandal To Ex-Prince Andrew Allegations

'SNL UK' did not hold back in its jokes about Thomas Markle Sr.'s alleged possession of child porn ... comparing the scandal to allegations made against the former Prince Andrew.

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During the British show's version of "Weekend Update" ... comedian Paddy Young said ... "In royal news, it’s been a big 24 hours for Meghan Markle, whose dad has been accused of being an alleged pedophile, in another pathetic attempt to win over the British public."

He added ... "In 2025, Thomas Markle moved to the Philippines in a sure sign of his innocence."

Fellow "Weekend Update" anchor Ania Magliano then joked ... "If the allegations about Meghan Markle’s father are true and he is a pedophile, there is a genuine chance Meghan could be considered royal."

As you know ... Andrew has long been accused of having sex with Jeffrey Epstein alleged survivor Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. He has never been criminally charged.

We reported earlier ... Thomas Sr. has denied the claims against him ... and in response that a letter was sent to London's Metropolitan Police in 2019 outlining "several claims," told The Mail on Sunday he's never slept with anyone underage.

In her response to the investigation by Phillipine authorities into Thomas Sr.'s alleged possession of child porn ... Meghan referenced that letter as the reason she cut off her father's contact with her kids.