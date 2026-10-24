Meghan Markle's Friend Says She Feels 'Relief' That Dad Thomas Is Being Investigated

Meghan Markle's friend is speaking out about her state of mind after the shocking child porn allegations made against her father, Thomas Markle Sr. ... saying she feels a "real sense of relief" over the investigation.

A friend of the Duchess -- who reportedly gave her blessing to her pal to speak on the matter -- told The Sun ... "As a mum of young children herself, she is utterly devastated by all of this. Above all, her thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. Their welfare and protection have to come first."

The pal added ... "After so many years of living with deeply troubling concerns, there is also a real sense of relief that these matters are now being properly investigated."

They added ... "She has been guided by legal advice about what she could say publicly and has had to live with the frustration of not being able to speak openly, while trusting that the appropriate authorities would do their job."

We reported earlier ... Meghan said that not only was she "deeply distressed" by the accusations against her father ... she claimed she received a report containing similar claims in a 2018 letter.

Meghan said ... "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

The allegations made by Thomas Markle Jr. to Philippine officials -- who are now investigating Thomas Sr. -- have divided the Markle family.

While Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle claims Thomas Jr. fabricated the claims ... Thomas Jr. said he was bound to report finding the alleged "hundreds, if not thousands" of child porn images at Thomas Sr.'s home to the proper authorities.