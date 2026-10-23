London Police Reportedly Never Investigated Meghan Markle's Dad For Alleged Child Porn

Meghan Markle said police had shared a disturbing letter with her in 2018 about allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr. ... but Metropolitan police say they never investigated him.

A Met spokesperson told Page Six is "aware of media reports" that their Royalty and Specialist Protection Command passed along the letter to Meghan, but they're "undertaking inquiries internally in an effort to confirm this."

Essentially, they seem to be saying they're just looking into the letter now because they didn't know about it.

DailyMail reports that the Met hasn't previously investigated Thomas Sr. ... nor are they probing him currently.

As we previously reported, authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Sr. after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., claims he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of alleged child porn images at his father's home.

Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations ... calling them "bulls***" and saying he has "no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."