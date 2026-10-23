Meghan Markle 'Deeply Distressed' By Child Porn Claims Against Dad Thomas

Meghan Markle is speaking out after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been placed under investigation for allegedly possessing "hundreds, if not thousands" of child porn images in the Philippines.

In a statement ... the Duchess of Sussex said ... "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She added ... "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

She continued ... "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them."

She went on to say ... "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children."

Thomas has since denied the allegations made against him ... telling the Daily Mail ... "This is bulls***. It’s just a bunch of lies. It’s sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

We reported earlier ... Thomas Sr.'s son Thomas Jr. allegedly discovered an enormous child porn stash at his dad's Philippines home ... this according to The Sun.

Thomas Jr. told the outlet he "was horrified" by what he said he found and "had no option but to report my dad."