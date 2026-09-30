Meghan Markle's Former Agent Says It's 'Great' He Doesn't Have to Think About Her Career

It Was A Royal Pain to Think About Her Career!!!

Meghan Markle's former agent says he's got no idea which way her career's going ... and he loves that it's not his problem to figure it out.

Ari Emanuel -- the powerhouse WME Group executive chairman -- sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times, published over the weekend, and was asked where he thinks her career is headed.

Ari replied, "Here's the great thing: I don't have to think about that anymore."

He left it at that, but the message is clear ... not even a king's ransom could get Ari to jump back into the day-to-day operations of the Duchess of Sussex's career.

While Ari isn't on Meghan's speed dial these days, WME confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that the agency still represents her and the Archewell Group -- the production company she co-founded with her husband Prince Harry.

She still meets with her own WME reps, P6 says ... but not the company's top dog.

As we reported ... Meghan and Harry recently moved back to England and enrolled their children in school. The Duchess was reportedly being considered for a role in season 3 of Netflix's "The Gentlemen" -- but negotiations apparently fell apart.