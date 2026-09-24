Meghan Markle's Best Friend Shares Pics of New Life With Prince Harry in England

New Photos From Their New Life In UK

Meghan Markle's best friend is sharing a candid look at Meghan's new life with Prince Harry ... and the couple looks happy with their new surroundings in England.

Meghan's bestie Kelly McKee Zajfen shared photos of her trip to the United Kingdom ... including some downright adorable snaps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In one pic, Meghan is smiling and laughing as she drinks wine and plays board games with her friends in a garden.

In another, Harry is on the floor playing with Kelly's son, Jack.

Meghan beamed as she held Kelly's son at a restaurant.

Kelly wrote in her caption ... "There's something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure."

This isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse into Harry and Meghan's new life across the pond.

Play video content Video: Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse of Prince Harry and Kids' New Life in UK

Meghan posted a video earlier this month showing the family getting settled in ... and enjoying some fun outdoors.

In the clip ... Princess Lilibet rides her bike, Prince Archie splashes through some puddles, Harry fishes with the kids ... and everyone seems happy!

But their move hasn't been without its hiccups.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex yanked Archie and Lilibet out of school 2 weeks ago after just a couple of days in class ... and it was all due to traffic and security concerns.

A rep for the couple told us that they had a chat with their security team about the "practicalities of their current arrangements" at the school.

Ultimately, the security team felt the congestion around the school was too much.

As you know ... the family of four have officially relocated to the UK from California ... with Harry and Meghan deciding to keep their Montecito mansion.