Prince Harry Says He Wants to Reconcile With King Charles, Prince William

I Want to Patch Things Up With My Dad, Big Bro

Prince Harry says he'd like to work things out with his family ... though he claims "some people don't want" the royals to fix their fractured family.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his family troubles in an interview with GQ after he was asked whether he's grieving his complicated relationship with King Charles and Prince William.

Harry says ... "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile -- that's the key point."

He says he knows how common it is for people to have broken relationships with close family members ... a topic he says comes up when he speaks to any number of people while out on the road.

Harry says, "People maybe look at us and go, 'How are you gonna work it out? Maybe that will help me work my stuff out.'"

The world's a crazy -- and sometimes dark -- place, Harry notes ... so it's important to reconcile with people when you can.

He adds, "There's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family."

As you know ... Harry and William had a huge falling out after the younger prince left his royal duties behind and moved from England to California with Meghan Markle.

The couple and their two kids -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet -- moved back to England recently ... but it got off to a rocky start when the children needed to be removed from school over security issues.

In more recent months ... Prince Harry and his fam have spent time with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. However, Harry's relationship with William, Kate Middleton and co. is still on ice.