Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Under Criminal Investigation Over Alleged Child Porn

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under criminal investigation by a child protection unit after his son, Thomas Jr., allegedly found a massive stash of child porn at his dad's home in the Philippines, TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Cebu City Police Office in the Philippines tells TMZ ... "There is a specific unit assigned to that case: Women and Children Protection Center. The rep added that there's a "criminal investigation" underway and "this case is confidential."

The Sun published an article this week stating that Thomas Jr. found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in four large boxes at his father’s residence in the city of Cebu.

In May, Thomas Sr. was reportedly forced to return home to the United States after suffering a stroke and a blood clot, resulting in his left leg being amputated.

After he left the Philippines, Thomas Jr. allegedly found the huge stash of child porn -- both photos and videos -- in the storage boxes mixed in with family mementos. The news outlet also reported that Cebu detectives are now prepared to seize the evidence.