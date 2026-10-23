Meghan Markle's Half Sister Samantha Says Brother Wants To Destroy Dad With Child Porn 'Lies'

Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha Markle is pushing back against the extremely troubling child porn allegations made against their father Thomas Markle Sr. ... claiming her brother Thomas Markle Jr. fabricated the claims for revenge and a quick payday.

Samantha told the Daily Mail ... "There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him."

She added ... "My brother first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off. He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media."

Claiming that the computers on which the alleged child porn was said to be found were out of Thomas Sr.'s possession for two years, Samantha said her dad "was in a rehabilitation facility and did not have access to those computers."

Since news broke that officials in the Philippines were investigating Thomas Sr., the 82-year-old has vehemently denied the claims.

Thomas Sr. also spoke with the Daily Mail, saying ... "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

He also said he had "no idea" why his son would "try to destroy me."

Thomas Jr. told The Sun that he found a trove of child porn photos and videos at his father's property in the Philippines.

He told the publication ... "When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years -- but that stops now. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."

Meanwhile ... Meghan has since said she is "deeply distressed" by the allegations ... and shared that she refused to allow Thomas Sr. to have contact with her children after she received similar accusations against him in 2018.