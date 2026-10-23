Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Slams Child Porn Allegations as a 'Bunch of Lies'

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is vehemently denying claims that he possessed child pornography ... after his son Thomas Jr. said he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of graphic and disturbing images at his dad's home in the Philippines.

Thomas Sr. told the Daily Mail ... "I'm shocked, I'm hurt and I'm very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I'm being accused of. It's the worst thing anyone could accuse me of."

He added ... "This is bulls***. It's just a bunch of lies. It's sick. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."

Since news dropped that authorities in the Philippines were investigating Thomas Sr., the Duchess of Sussex spoke out about the claims, saying she was "deeply distressed."

Meghan also said that she previously received "troubling and disturbing allegations against my father" in 2018 ... accusations that caused her to decide "not to allow him to have contact with our children."

As you may know ... Thomas Jr. told The Sun that he was "horrified" when he uncovered his father's alleged child porn stash in four large boxes at his father's residence in the city of Cebu.