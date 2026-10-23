FBI Offers Support In Investigating Thomas Markle Child Porn Allegations

The FBI has offered its support to Philippine officials investigating Thomas Markle Sr.'s alleged possession of child pornography ... TMZ has learned.

An official with the FBI tells TMZ ... "The FBI is aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities. We will also investigate any related allegations of federal violations of U.S. law."

Thomas has strongly denied the allegations.

We reported earlier ... authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Sr. after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., claims he found "hundreds, if not thousands" of alleged child porn images at his father's home.

Thomas Jr. told The Sun that he was "horrified" after his alleged discovery ... but he said he felt compelled to report his father.

After news broke about the investigation ... Thomas Sr. called the allegations "bulls***" and said he has "no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies."