Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Actress Justine Bateman Rips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Over Wildfire Relief

'Family Ties' Star Justine Bateman Hey, Harry And Meghan ... You're Just Ambulance Chasers

justine bateman prince harry and meghan markle
Getty

Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wildfire relief efforts in L.A. aren't being appreciated by at least one celeb, Justine Bateman, who is calling them "disaster tourists."

Bateman jumped on X over the weekend to go on a rant about the former British royals, starting off by labeling Harry and Meghan "ambulance chasers."

011025-harry-megan-kal-v2
CHIPPIN' IN TO HELP
FOX 11 Los Angeles

The "Family Ties" actress then blasted the couple for a "repulsive photo op" in which they were filmed Friday touring the disaster area near Pasadena along with that city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

Bateman added, “Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Harry & Megan Touring Fire Devastation
Launch Gallery
Harry & Meghan Visit L.A. Wildfire Destruction Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

In fairness, Harry and Megan live in California, but in beautiful Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 90 miles north of L.A.

The two reportedly opened their mansion to friends and family impacted by the wildfires, doling out supplies and other essentials.

Meanwhile, Bateman also slammed L.A. officials during an interview last week on "Jesse Watters Primetime." She told Watters the officials should be fired for their handling of the deadly wildfires because they failed to plan ahead.

So far, 24 people have died in the fires with at least 16 others missing and thousands of homes destroyed.

We've reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan ... so far no word back.

related articles