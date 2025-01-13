Actress Justine Bateman Rips Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Over Wildfire Relief

Prince Harry and Megan Markle's wildfire relief efforts in L.A. aren't being appreciated by at least one celeb, Justine Bateman, who is calling them "disaster tourists."

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive "photo op" they achieved. They are "touring the damage"? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025 @JustineBateman

Bateman jumped on X over the weekend to go on a rant about the former British royals, starting off by labeling Harry and Meghan "ambulance chasers."

The "Family Ties" actress then blasted the couple for a "repulsive photo op" in which they were filmed Friday touring the disaster area near Pasadena along with that city's mayor, Victor Gordo.

Bateman added, “Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

In fairness, Harry and Megan live in California, but in beautiful Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 90 miles north of L.A.

The two reportedly opened their mansion to friends and family impacted by the wildfires, doling out supplies and other essentials.

Meanwhile, Bateman also slammed L.A. officials during an interview last week on "Jesse Watters Primetime." She told Watters the officials should be fired for their handling of the deadly wildfires because they failed to plan ahead.

So far, 24 people have died in the fires with at least 16 others missing and thousands of homes destroyed.