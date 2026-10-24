London Police Confirms Sending Letter to Meghan Markle About Her Father

London's Metropolitan Police have confirmed they forwarded a letter containing several allegations about Thomas Markle Sr. to Meghan Markle ... but said they didn't share the claims with any other law enforcement jurisdiction.

Scotland Yard told the BBC ... "Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing several claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom."

They added ... "It was sent to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies."

The Met also said it was reviewing how the office handled the letter to decide whether its Independent Office for Police Conduct should also review its actions.

Meghan had previously claimed she was "deeply distressed" about the investigation by Philippine officials into her father ... and that she cut ties after she received the letter years ago.

About mixing up when the letter was sent -- Meghan said she received it in 2018, while the Met Police claim it was delivered in early 2019 -- Meghan's rep told the BBC that "any discrepancy of a few months" was due to the passage of time.