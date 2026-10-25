Meghan Markle Reportedly Sent Letter Cutting Ties With Her Dad After Abuse Allegations

Meghan Markle fired off a final letter to her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., telling him she knew about his sexual abuse allegations -- and, as a result, she would never talk to him again, a new report says.

According to The Sun, The Duchess of Sussex sent the letter to Thomas while he was hospitalized in the Philippines in December 2025 after his leg was amputated due to a blood clot.

In the letter, Meghan allegedly accused Thomas of abusing children and informed him that the police were aware of the allegations. She also told Thomas that he was barred from seeing her two kids and that she would never contact him again, The Sun said. In addition, the news outlet claimed Meghan directed hospital staff to bring the letter to Thomas' bedside and record him accepting the letter to verify receipt.

As we reported, Thomas, 82, is now under criminal investigation by police in the Philippines after his son, Thomas Jr., allegedly found a large stash of child porn in boxes at his dad's home in the Philippine city of Cebu.

The Sun said Thomas Jr. was horrified by the alleged discovery and quickly reported it to the Cebu police, as well as the FBI.

TMZ confirmed that a special police unit called Women and Children Protection Center is now probing Thomas Sr. The FBI also told TMZ that it will provide Philippine authorities with support and will "investigate any related allegations of federal violations of U.S. law."

Thomas Sr. has denied any wrongdoing, telling the Daily Mail that the child porn allegations are total BS.

As for Meghan, she issued a statement saying she was deeply distressed while revealing that a 2018 letter -- containing disturbing allegations about her father -- was mailed to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. Meghan said she, too, received the letter and was assured the allegations would be investigated.