'SNL UK' Roasts Shane Gillis Over 'Whores' Joke, Calls Him a 'F***ing C***'

Shane Gillis is getting roasted across the pond ... with "Saturday Night Live UK" taking aim at the comedian following his latest controversial appearance on the OG show.

‘SNL’ (UK) takes a jab at Shane Gillis following his controversial ‘SNL’ (US) monologue. https://t.co/7YoZHs5PrA @PopBase

The British version of the sketch comedy series took a swipe at Gillis over his recent hosting gig … which made headlines after he used his opening monologue to call women in gyms “whores” and later accidentally dropped an uncensored F-bomb during a live sketch.

"Weekend Update" host Ania Magliano reminded Shane he's not allowed to say the F-word on live TV, tagging the FCC guideline refresh with "you stupid f***ing c***."

As TMZ previously reported, Gillis let the expletive slip while playing the son of Cat in the Hat during an October 10 episode of 'SNL' -- immediately realizing his mistake and quickly apologizing at the end of the sketch saying "Sorry about earlier."

Actor Dan Levy previously called out Gillis on his monologue joke about women in gyms, calling it downright misogynistic.

Gillis wasn't the only American 'SNL' star making waves overseas. James Austin Johnson, who plays President Donald Trump on the NBC show, made a surprise appearance on 'SNL UK' -- bringing his Trump impression to the British stage.

Johnson's Trump crashed a sketch featuring British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joking about a possible job swap with Burnham and taking shots at several British political and pop-culture stories.