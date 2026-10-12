'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Rips Shane Gillis 'SNL' Monologue As Misogynistic

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"Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy is super pissed at Shane Gillis over what he sees as Shane's misogynistic tone in his 'SNL' monologue.

Dan is blasting Shane for calling women "w*****s" who wear short shorts at the gym and encouraging more men to come forward to oppose this type of misogyny.

As you know, Shane hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and, during his controversial opening monologue, he said he hadn't been to the gym lately, but that "women just dress like w****s now?"

Shane went on ... "You've seen the shorts? They're those neon, like, artificial bait-colored [shorts], and the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the b***hole. And don't look! You're not allowed to look."

Well, Dan wasn't laughing and gave Shane a mouthful in a social media post Sunday ... insisting women who wear short shorts at the gym are not w****s. He then said, "It makes the men calling them w****s misogynists," pointing out that he's seen more male nipples at the gym than women flaunting their bodies.

Dan also said Shane left him "speechless" with the monologue, which he was shocked could even air on national TV.

DL went on to say that men need to oppose misogyny "because it's complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted." In addition, he noted that the more that men objectify women in the media, the more "other men see them as objects and treat them as objects."

An 'SNL' source tells us ... "Shane wrote his own monologue and wrote his own jokes. This is typical for the comics. If you are a comedian, you own your own jokes."

Another source tells us ... "Shane has done this set before. He has told the joke about the women in short shorts before."