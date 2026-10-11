Shane Gillis Apologizes After Dropping F-Bomb During 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch

Shane Gillis got himself in a little hot water on "Saturday Night Live" after he dropped the F-bomb during a live sketch -- and had to apologize for it later.

The comedian was last night's host on 'SNL' and, while playing the son of Cat in the Hat, played by Mikey Day, Gillis got into a back and forth with Sam I Am, played by Andrew Dismukes. Dismukes was trying to make Gillis' dad eat green eggs and ham for breakfast, sparking the funny, and accidentally foul-mouthed confrontation.

Gillis defended his father, saying ... “Hey, what the hell is wrong with you? My dad said he doesn’t like them." But Dismukes kept pressing Gillis, prompting Gillis to say, “Bro, it’s a non-starter. He said he doesn’t f***ing ... Jeez -- like 'em."

Suddenly, Gillis realized what he had just said on national TV and seemed a bit embarrassed, waving to the crowd before getting back into character. Near the end of the sketch, Day brought the moment back up, calling Gillis a loser and slamming him for using a "bad word" before kicking him out of their house.

Shane Gillis just used his "goodnights" segment to apologize for dropping the f-bomb live on SNL during an earlier sketch "My thanks to Rosalia, and, uh, sorry about earlier. Thank you guys very much. I had a good time." https://t.co/haex1wxXyu @SpencerAlthouse

Although the censors were not fast enough to bleep the F-bomb on live TV, SNL staff later posted a clip of the sketch on social media with the word cut out.

Gillis ended the sketch with an impromptu apology, saying “Sorry about earlier."

As you may know, Gillis was famously fired as an 'SNL' cast member in 2019, just a few days after he was hired, after clips from his old podcast surfaced showing him making anti-Asian slurs.