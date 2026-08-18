Shane Gillis Was Drinking Bud Light In Viral Soccer Game Clip, Not Dos Equis

Shane Gillis' beer preference is quite the hot-button issue, it seems ... he was caught on camera sitting awfully close to a Dos Equis can ... but it sounds like his allegiances still lie with the brand that's paying him to promote their brew.

When cameras cut to Shane and Matthew McConaughey at the Austin FC game against Dallas on Sunday, someone off-screen passed the comedian a Bud Light ... even though a Dos Equis was sitting right next to Shane.

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Here's why it's a big deal ... Shane is a Bud Light spokesperson ... and some folks thought he was cheating on Bud Light with Dos Equis.

A source close to Shane tells TMZ ... the comedian wasn't committing brand betrayal.

The source tells us the Dos Equis sitting in the cup holder next to him wasn't his ... it belonged to the girl sitting next to him, who wasn't in her seat during the viral shot.

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You can see in a different video ... McConaughey's on Shane's left and a blonde is on his right. In the clip, his can is in a koozie and she's empty-handed, but you can see a bit of Bud Light blue peeking out from Shane's grip.

Dos Equis is recruiting Shane hard in the comments ... but it sounds like he's still on team Bud Light.