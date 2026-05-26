Tony Hinchcliffe Fires Back At 'C***' Chelsea Handler After Kevin Hart Roast

Play video content Video: Tony Hinchcliffe Claps Back At Chelsea Handler After Comedy Roast Pushback

Tony Hinchcliffe is firing back at Chelsea Handler after she ripped him as a racist hack for telling a George Floyd joke at the Kevin Hart roast ... and he's calling her the c-word.

The comedian sounded off on Chelsea on his live podcast, "Kill Tony," saying Chelsea kept coming at him at the roast and "was a bit of a c***."

Play video content Video: Chelsea Handler Says 'Racist' Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe Ruined Kevin Hart Roast Funny Knowing You

Tony says Chelsea got a lot of her facts wrong when trying to make jokes at his expense, and he says she didn't even write the material she read off a teleprompter at the roast.

His podcast rant almost turned into a mini-roast of Chelsea ... Tony had a lot to say about Chelsea's career, age, and physical appearance.

Play video content Video: Kevin Hart Defends Controversial Tony Hinchcliffe Roast Joke The Breakfast Club

Chelsea wasn't the only one who didn't care for Tony's George Floyd crack ... the Floyd family was chief among Tony's critics ... but Kevin has since come out and defended Tony.