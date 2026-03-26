Cheryl Hines Brushes Off Chelsea Handler's Claim She Sold Her a 'Toxic' Home

Play video content Tomi Lahren is Fearless

Cheryl Hines spoke out about Chelsea Handler's claims that Cheryl and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sold her an unlivable home 5 years ago ... and her response seems simple -- Nobody wants to hear about your champagne problems!

In an interview on the "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless" podcast, Cheryl said, "I don't know that she's getting a lot of sympathy from people. She's buying a $6 million house."

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star claims Chelsea's complaints don't "really hold water" because they're coming years after the sale ... and Cheryl says she gave Chelsea an opportunity to express any concerns at the time of purchase.

She said, "I left my number. If we were trying to unload a toxic house on her, I wouldn't have left my number."

Cheryl thinks Chelsea might just be doing this for laughs, which -- to her point -- Chelsea did bring up the situation during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The comedian told the late-night host she had only just recently moved into the house after getting the keys 4 years ago.

Chelsea told Jimmy, "There [were] a lot of problems with the house. I blame [RFK Jr.]. And that didn’t get caught during inspection. And a lot of drama with the house. But I did just move in for the first time yesterday. So, I’m good."