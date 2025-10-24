Cheryl Hines Says RFK Jr.'s Sexting Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi Was 'A Lot'

It looks like Cheryl Hines felt the heat after news dropped her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was involved in a sexting scandal ... because she dished on the whole thing in an upcoming episode of "The Katie Miller Podcast," an excerpt of which was shared on Friday.

ICYMI ... RFK Jr. caused a storm of controversy in his 2024 presidential bid when former New York Magazine political correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, who was ostensibly profiling the candidate, said some of their conversations had "turned personal," according to The New York Times.

Nuzzi claimed her connection with RFK Jr. had never been physical, though at the time there were rumors of "FaceTime sex" and exchanges of personal photos. She said they'd only met in person once. She was ultimately placed on leave and left New York Magazine.

Cheryl characterized the year her husband ran for president as full of "chaos and more rumors," and described the experience of working through all the craziness associated with that time as "a lot."

When Hines was asked about how she decided what was worth responding to at the time, she said she'd "consider the source" before having a conversation with her husband, where most matters were resolved.

Cheryl, asked about her feelings about Nuzzi's upcoming book, said it's not very high up on her list of priorities.