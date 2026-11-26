The dad piloting the plane that crashed off the coast of Mississippi, killing him and 5 members of his family, received an ominous warning from air traffic control shortly before the tragedy.

An air traffic controller at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport alerted pilot Brent Stokes to rain and dangerous weather conditions in the area shortly before officials lost contact with the aircraft.

The family was returning home to Florida from a fishing trip Tuesday when their single-engine Cessna plunged into the waters off Mississippi ... just 2 days before Thanksgiving.

Among those killed were Brent, his son Hunter, his sister Arlyn Knox, her husband Michael Knox, and their 2 sons -- Charles Holden, and Truett.

As we reported ... crews launched a frantic search after air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft. Divers eventually made the heartbreaking discovery ... finding all 6 family members dead inside the wreckage.