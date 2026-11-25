The Mississippi plane crash on Tuesday ended in tragedy, with the deaths of all six people aboard the aircraft, according to authorities.

TMZ originally reported that there was a frantic search for survivors after the small Cessna plane went down off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that 4 adults and 2 boys children — ages 8 and 10 — died in the crash near Horn Island in Jackson County, MS.

The Coast Guard says divers found the 6 bodies in the plane's fuselage during a 4-hour search of the crash site.

The agency also said an air traffic control tower had lost communication with the plane — which was flying from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Fort Myers, Florida — before the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet per minute, crashing two miles northeast of Horn Island.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

You may recall ... Horn Island recently made headlines with another tragedy ... the body of 18-year-old Nolan Wells was recovered in the waters near the island following Nolan's Fourth of July boat outing with friends.