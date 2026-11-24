A frantic search is underway for 6 people, including 2 young children, after a plane plunged into the waters off the coast of Mississippi ... just 2 days before Thanksgiving.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the single-engine Cessna was carrying 4 adults and 2 children when it went down Tuesday afternoon near Horn Island, according to CNN.

Crews have already made some alarming discoveries ... locating the plane's cabin, 3 life jackets and a life raft, according to CNN -- but there's still no sign of anyone who was on board.

WLOX reports the 2 children are boys between the ages of 8 and 10.

The plane had taken off from New Orleans and was headed to Fort Myers, Florida, when the FAA lost contact with the aircraft around 3:45 PM local time.

The Cessna was diving at 18,000 feet a minute in the final seconds before contact was lost, per CNN.

The Coast Guard has deployed boats and an aircraft to search for those missing. It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.

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Horn Island made headlines earlier this year ... it's where the body of 18-year-old Nolan Wells was recovered in nearby waters following a Fourth of July outing with friends.

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