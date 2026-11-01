Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead

A private jet carrying 9 people board crashed just 8 miles from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago ... resulting in an enormous fireball that engulfed the roadside.

Closer footage of the plane that crashed diving in nearly vertically near Mar-A-Lago Florida about an hour ago. Note this happened less than 10 miles away from where POTUS is staying and air defense systems were deployed and heightened. https://t.co/AkZsSU9N2C @stellarman22

The FAA tells TMZ ... a Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM on Sunday.

Video from the impact taken by a car passing by shows the plane in a nose dive before slamming into the roadside of the Florida town.

BREAKING: Plane crashes in Palm Beach. County, Florida; fire and debris field seen. The plane type or any casualties are unknown at this time. https://t.co/Hf4wq3ooUZ @newsnoteworthy

The plane had been en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Video from the aftermath shows a smoldering, firey crater where the plane slammed into the street.

Palm Beach Fire & Rescue have since tweeted ... "Aircraft Incident. Military Trail between Cresthaven and 10th Avenue N closed to all traffic. Avoid the area. This will be an extended incident."

Secretary of transportation Sean Duffy confirmed all 9 passengers on board passed away.