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Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead

Florida Plane Crash Private Jet Explodes Into Flames Miles from Trump's FL Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
learjet 60 getty
Getty

A private jet carrying 9 people board crashed just 8 miles from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago ... resulting in an enormous fireball that engulfed the roadside.

The FAA tells TMZ ... a Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM on Sunday.

Video from the impact taken by a car passing by shows the plane in a nose dive before slamming into the roadside of the Florida town.

The plane had been en route from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Video from the aftermath shows a smoldering, firey crater where the plane slammed into the street.

sean duffy tweet

Palm Beach Fire & Rescue have since tweeted ... "Aircraft Incident. Military Trail between Cresthaven and 10th Avenue N closed to all traffic. Avoid the area. This will be an extended incident."

Secretary of transportation Sean Duffy confirmed all 9 passengers on board passed away.

RIP

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