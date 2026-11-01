Influencer Khiana Smith in ICU with Life-Threatening Brain Infection During Bali Vacation

... While on Vacay in Bali

Rising fitness influencer Khiana Smith remains hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a brain infection ... and admits she feels "absolutely helpless."

Taking to TikTok ... Khiana said that she has been "bedbound in ICU in Bali with a brain infection that could have killed me."

The influencer -- who boasts nearly 87,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram -- said that she contracted bacterial meningitis and has since been diagnosed with pneumonia during her Bali trip.

What started as a headache turned into "extreme head pains, dizziness, slurred speech, slurred vision, and a severe sensitivity to light."

After spending 9 days in the ICU, Khiana said she "lost a lot of memory, like, I really struggle to remember things."

As she remains hospital-bound, Khiana added ... "I feel absolutely helpless, and I just wanna go home."