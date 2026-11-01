Influencer Khiana Smith in ICU with Life-Threatening Brain Infection During Bali Vacation
Influencer Khiana Smith Contracts Deadly Brain Infection ... While on Vacay in Bali
Rising fitness influencer Khiana Smith remains hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a brain infection ... and admits she feels "absolutely helpless."
Taking to TikTok ... Khiana said that she has been "bedbound in ICU in Bali with a brain infection that could have killed me."
The influencer -- who boasts nearly 87,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram -- said that she contracted bacterial meningitis and has since been diagnosed with pneumonia during her Bali trip.
What started as a headache turned into "extreme head pains, dizziness, slurred speech, slurred vision, and a severe sensitivity to light."
After spending 9 days in the ICU, Khiana said she "lost a lot of memory, like, I really struggle to remember things."
As she remains hospital-bound, Khiana added ... "I feel absolutely helpless, and I just wanna go home."
Rest up, Khiana!