Bryson Tiller Spotted Kissing Kristy Sarah Months After Her Split From Desmond Scott

Play video content Video: Kristy Sarah Moves On With Bryson Tiller ... Spotted Kissing!!! BACKGRID

Bryson Tiller and Kristy Sarah are giving fans plenty to talk about ... 'cause the singer and social media star were caught locking lips months after her divorce from Desmond Scott.

The two were spotted getting cozy during a night out Sunday ... with Kristy wrapping her arms around Bryson as they share a kiss.

But don't go picking out wedding gifts just yet ... sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ they're not in a relationship, but are casually seeing each other and dating.

The steamy sighting comes after weeks of speculation about the two ... with fans already wondering whether there was something brewing between the "Don't" singer and the influencer.

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Fans have been connecting the dots after a video from one of Bryson's recent concerts went viral ... with some convinced he slipped Kristy's name into the lyrics of his song "Drop The Lo" while performing onstage.

And Kristy's certainly had an eventful year in the romance department.

As TMZ previously reported ... her divorce from Desmond was finalized in July, months after she filed to end their 12-year marriage, citing alleged infidelity. The former couple shares two sons.

Desmond hasn't exactly been sitting on the sidelines either ... TMZ previously learned he was casually dating Dana Tran, who shares a daughter with Sean "Diddy" Combs, following his split from Kristy.