Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files for Divorce, Alleges Infidelity

Another social media love story has officially crashed and burned ... The Scotts are done, with Kristy filing for divorce from estranged husband Desmond Scott.

TMZ obtained the court docs out of Harris County, Texas, in which Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason she sought the split ... saying it completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation.

The paperwork says the couple will soon stop living together as husband and wife.

They met at 14 and then tied the knot years later in 2014, and share sons Vance and Westin.

The split will likely blindside fans, since the two built their brand on joint content -- packed with family chaos, design and renovation projects, and prank vids -- though she last posted him on TikTok back in early December.

They also co-own Meant To Be Films, a production company centered on wedding videography and storytelling -- and as of now, it’s unclear what happens to the business post-breakup.