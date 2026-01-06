Amy Schumer Files for Divorce From Husband Chris Fischer
It's official ... Amy Schumer has pulled the plug on her marriage to Chris Fischer.
Amy beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for divorce after 7 years of marriage ... according to online court records in New York.
The filing isn't a surprise ... Amy announced last month that she and Chris were separating.
In a social media post announcing the split, Amy said ... "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."
Amy and Chris tied the knot back in February 2018 and they share a 6-year-old son, Gene.
The divorce documents are not available yet, so we don't know specifics like date of separation, custody and visitation, and support.
Amy indicated last month it would a smooth split, saying ... "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."
