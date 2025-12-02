Amy Schumer Addresses Chris Fischer Split Speculation

Amy Schumer is dismissing the gossip that she and Chris Fischer are dunzo in the most Amy way -- a no-BS Instagram post.

Check out the video she shared on her page Monday ... it's a house tour her 6-year-old son Gene filmed with text overlay to address the recent chatter. She immediately brings up her recent ringless IG pics, noting ... "I never wear jewelry."

At another spot on the video, she cheekily adds ... "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we can make it through … he’s the best."

The "Trainwreck" star also speaks about her recent 50-pound weight loss, explaining she shredded some waistline, "Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," but for her health.

She continues ... "I did it to survive. I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the internet caught it and that disease has been cleared."

Amy has been previously open about her Cushing syndrome, which is a hormonal disorder caused by high levels of cortisol in the body and contributes to a puffy face, weight gain, and more.

She's all about keeping it real ... earlier this year, she told fans she underwent a procedure on her spine, and has also spoken about her endometriosis and resulting hysterectomy.

The comedian and actress' latest dose of vulnerability comes after she turned heads with leggy photos in a tiny yellow dress, which displayed her recent weight loss and ringless wedding photo.

