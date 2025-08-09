Amy Schumer Shares Photo Using Walker After Spinal Surgery
Amy Schumer Back Surgery for the W Check Out My Cool New Walker!!!
Amy Schumer is joking her way through her ongoing surgery recovery process -- posting a super unserious snap of herself using a walker as she heals up from a recent back procedure.
Check out the pic -- the actress and comedian looks like she's ready for a long rest as she stands with her walker dressed in a salmon-colored crewneck and purple sweats with her hair thrown into a messy ponytail.
She comically captioned the post ... "Today I got a laminectomy! It’s a short recovery and when I’m feeling better I will buy a bra!"
Amy said a surfing injury "back in the day" had her L5 vertebra "killing" her ... so it seems the spinal surgery was a no-brainer.
The "Trainwreck" star has always been open about her health complications over the years. She announced she underwent a hysterectomy to treat endometriosis in 2021, and 3 years later, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome -- a hormonal disorder that may cause weight gain, "moon face", fatigue, muscle weakness and more, per Mayo Clinic.
Looks like Amy's taking her most recent health update well ... and we're wishing her a smooth recovery!