Amy Schumer Shares Photo Using Walker After Spinal Surgery

Amy Schumer is joking her way through her ongoing surgery recovery process -- posting a super unserious snap of herself using a walker as she heals up from a recent back procedure.

Check out the pic -- the actress and comedian looks like she's ready for a long rest as she stands with her walker dressed in a salmon-colored crewneck and purple sweats with her hair thrown into a messy ponytail.

She comically captioned the post ... "Today I got a laminectomy! It’s a short recovery and when I’m feeling better I will buy a bra!"

Amy said a surfing injury "back in the day" had her L5 vertebra "killing" her ... so it seems the spinal surgery was a no-brainer.

The "Trainwreck" star has always been open about her health complications over the years. She announced she underwent a hysterectomy to treat endometriosis in 2021, and 3 years later, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome -- a hormonal disorder that may cause weight gain, "moon face", fatigue, muscle weakness and more, per Mayo Clinic.