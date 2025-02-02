Jon Stewart Pays Off Eagles Bet, Amy Schumer Cheerleads at Knicks Game

Play video content Instagram/@nyknicks

Jon Stewart's got a message for sports gamblers ... don't do it -- or don't lose, at least -- because it forced him to get decked out in Philadelphia Eagles gear, pissing off his hometown crowd in Madison Square Garden.

Jon was rocking Eagles green from head to toe -- even had a bucket lid -- Saturday night at MSG, where he was watching his Knicks take on the Lakers. Normally, Jon's a beloved Knicks faithful, but some boos rained down on him ... due to his wardrobe.

Jon Stewart booed in his Saquon jersey pic.twitter.com/XD98Yy6wGs — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) February 2, 2025 @jacksettleman

He can thank Knicks star Jalen Brunson for all this -- they bet on last month's Eagles-Giants game, and since the G-Men came up short, Jon had to pay up ... in a Saquon Barkley jersey, no less! Jalen made sure to come over and compliment Jon's fit. 😂

Play video content Courtesy of NBA

It was a much different game night experience for Amy Schumer ... who got tons of applause for her stint with the famed Knicks City Dancers.

They pulled her out of the crowd, and Amy pretended it was spontaneous ... but the way she nailed the whole routine made it clear this was pre-planned. The crowd still loved it.

So, Amy gets the thrill of victory, and Jon ... the agony of defeat.