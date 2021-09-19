Amy Schumer Has Uterus and Appendix Removed From Endometriosis

Amy Schumer hasn't been afraid to keep fans in the loop with her health struggles over the years, now revealing endometriosis has taken such a toll on her body, she's had to have her uterus and appendix removed.

The comedian posted a series of photos and videos Saturday showing herself in the hospital while talking about her surgery. Schumer says doctors found 30 spots of endometriosis on her uterus, and there was a lot of blood inside it as well.

Play video content @amyschumer / Instagram

Schumer captioned the post, "If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis." Her comment section was filled with well-wishes and those thankful she shared her experience in the hopes of helping someone in the future. The 40-year-old also thanked her doctors.