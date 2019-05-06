Amy Schumer Welcomes First Child, A Boy, With Husband Chris

Amy Schumer Welcomes First Child, A Boy ... With Hubby Chris

Breaking News

Amy Schumer has given birth to her first child ever with her husband, Chris Fischer -- which ends what's been a bumpy pregnancy for the comedian over the past 9 months.

Amy announced the birth Monday, saying she popped overnight around 10:55 PM.

View this post on Instagram 10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born. A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 6, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

She posted a photo of her, her husband and the new kid on Instagram with the caption ... "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

No word on a name yet -- much like Meghan and Harry -- but we're sure that'll come soon. She didn't release the baby's weight stats either.

Like we said -- it's been a rough ride for Amy these past several months, which included multiple episodes of sickness ... and yacking. You'll recall, Amy was even hospitalized at one point for hyperemesis -- aka severe morning sickness -- which forced her to cancel a comedy show.

She was back on her feet shortly after though, but not before hitting the toilet again in a very public way the following month.

We can only imagine she's glad that ride is over. Congrats!!!