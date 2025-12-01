Amy Schumer Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss in Sexy Social Media Pics

Amy Schumer has been on a major diet for years, shedding pounds to the point where she's now looking more like a model than a comedian.

Schumer posted super sexy Instagram photos over the weekend that are getting lots of attention. As you can see ... Amy is showing off her new and improved physique in a Valentino mini-dress with black stilettos.

Amy Schumer showed off her slimmed-down figure in a yellow minidress during an at-home photo shoot, which was interrupted by her 6-year-old son, Gene. 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/H7qKSaZXcD — Hollywood Hype (@Hollywoodhypes) December 1, 2025 @Hollywoodhypes

In several pics, she's sitting on a flight of stairs, posing as if she's doing a modeling shoot. In one, her 6-year-old son, Gene Fischer, is peeking out from behind her and making a face.

In the caption, Amy jokes, "Trying to go to the party but someone won't go to bed." She shares Gene with her longtime husband, Chris Fischer ... but the couple has reportedly hit a rough patch lately and are trying to work through their issues.

Curiously, in the photos, Amy is seen not wearing her wedding ring.

As for her weight loss ... Amy revealed she underwent liposuction in 2022 and, after the surgery, she started taking Wegovy to lose more weight. She lost 30 pounds on Wegovy, but she always felt nauseous on the medication, so she dropped it.

Play video content TMZ.com