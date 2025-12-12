Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Divorcing After Over 7 Years of Marriage

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have called it quits after 7 years of marriage.

Amy took to Instagram to announce the news, saying "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

Amy continues to say ... "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah" and mentions the reasoning for their split is not because she "dropped some lbs" or because he’s a "hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

She ends the caption with "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."