'RHOA' Star Brit Eady Files For Divorce From Michael Cunningham

Brit Eady is officially waving the white flag on her marriage ... because she just filed for divorce.

The ''Real Housewives of Atlanta" star beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce her husband Michael Cunningham after 5 years of marriage.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Brit lists Dec. 1 as the date of separation ... which is about four weeks from her announcement of their separation on social media in a since-deleted IG post.

Brit says the marriage is irretrievably broken ... and she doesn't want her estranged hubby getting spousal support or alimony.

In the docs, Brit says the only marital property is their home in Fulton County, and she claims they mutually agreed to put the home up for sale and evenly split the proceeds from a potential sale.

Brit also says she and Michael should keep their respective individual cars they acquired during the marriage ... translation: we both have our own cars, and we should hang on to them.

While Brit posted about the split on social media, she says she wants the case sealed because they are reality TV stars and public figures. Brit was featured on one season of 'RHOA' and skipped the reunion.