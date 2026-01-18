Desmond Scott Unpacks New Kitchen Amid Ugly Divorce From Kristy Scott

Desmond Scott is getting whisked away following his split from estranged wife Kristy Scott ... after being spotted mid-makeout last week, he posted a video Sunday showing him appearing to set up a new kitchen.

He wrote, "Back in the kitchen this week," captioning a video of him stocking the empty space with appliances and groceries.

In the comments section he added ... "Also, I've read every message and yall have no idea how much ya boy love yall."

We broke the story ... Kristy filed for divorce in Harris County, Texas -- citing alleged infidelity and making it crystal clear there's zero chance of reconciliation.

Then, just days later, Desmond, 32, was caught at a Houston bar locking lips with 24-year-old model Marissa Springer. Springer is reportedly studying to get a master's degree in business, but that night she looked like she was going for a doctorate in PDA!