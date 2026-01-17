Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dermot Mulroney Settles Divorce With Prima Apollinaare

Dermot Mulroney That's A Wrap On My Marriage!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dermot Mulroney Prima Apollinaare main getty
Getty

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare have settled their divorce.

The actor filed a declaration in L.A. Superior Court on Friday, telling the judge he's banged out an agreement with Prima to end their 14 year marriage.

Although details of their agreement were not disclosed, Dermot says they've come to terms on all sticking points -- namely shared property, child custody and support for their two minor kids, as well as visitation.

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

The pair also agreed that spousal support should be part of the proposed judgment, along with attorney fees. All that's left is for the judge to sign off on the deal.

Last June, Dermot filed for divorce from Prima, and we're told the two used mediators, not lawyers, because they're still friends and it's an amicable situation.

Related articles