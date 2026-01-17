Dermot Mulroney Settles Divorce With Prima Apollinaare

Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare have settled their divorce.

The actor filed a declaration in L.A. Superior Court on Friday, telling the judge he's banged out an agreement with Prima to end their 14 year marriage.

Although details of their agreement were not disclosed, Dermot says they've come to terms on all sticking points -- namely shared property, child custody and support for their two minor kids, as well as visitation.

The pair also agreed that spousal support should be part of the proposed judgment, along with attorney fees. All that's left is for the judge to sign off on the deal.